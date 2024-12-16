Gisèle Pelicot arrives at the Avignon court for the last day of the defense’s final arguments, in the trial against her former partner Dominique Pelicot

12/16/2024



Updated at 10:25 a.m.





Dominique Pelicot, the main defendant in the macro rape trial in France, asked his family to accept his “apologies”, and praised the “courage” of his ex-wife, Gisèle, whom he drugged for a decade to rape her along with strangers contacted on the internet.

“I would like to start by saluting the courage of my ex-wife,” the man declared before a court in Avignon, in the south of France. «I’m sorry for what I did, making you suffer [a mi familia] for four years [cuando salieron a la luz los hechos]”I apologize,” he continued, on the last day of his statements before the verdict, scheduled for Thursday, of this trial that has gone around the world.

[INFORMACIÓN EN DESARROLLO]