Dominique Pelicot’s daughter denounces her father for rape

Caroline Drian, daughter of Dominique and Gisèle Pélicot, has denounced her father for rape, just over two months after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the repeated violations to which she submitted her wife Gisèle under chemical submission, in addition to having offered her to other men through the Internet.

This has been indicated on Thursday, several local media, who remember that Dary had already assured in the trial against Dominique Pélicot that he suspected had also been a victim of rape of his father, who always denied it.

In total, the complaint filed before the Prosecutor’s Office of Versailles, on the outskirts of Paris, includes five crimes, including the violation but also the administration of substances to alter its discernment, which is equivalent to chemical submission.

Suspicious photographs

The suspicions are supported by the photographs discovered in 2020 in the huge computer material seized to Dominique Pelicot and originated the opening of the investigation that led to his conviction. Among them, some of the daughter that, according to the lawyer to RTL radio appears, appears numb, which constitutes a similarity with what was discovered from her mother.

Caroline Drian expressed during the trial his conviction of having also been a victim of violations after the appearance of those photos in which in many cases he carried underwear that he said he did not recognize. But his father insisted that “never” touched his daughter, while denoting being the author of her photos. “You lie,” the daughter launched during the trial that took place in Aviñón.

The dissemination of this new complaint coincides with the publication of a second book that Draian has written about the victims of violations, under the title ‘Pour that l’On seuvienne’ (to remember).

In addition to Dominique Pélicot, the Aviñón trial issued convictions for another 50 accused of having violated Gisèle when she was drugged. Of these, 17 have appealed to the sentence, among which is not Pelicot himself, which in the new trial will only appear as a witness. This appeal process will take place from October 6 to 21 in Nimes.