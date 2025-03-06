Caroline Darian now publishes a book, he already faced his father openly at the trial, who snapped that he would die “just like a dog”

Dominique Pelicot’s daughter, convicted of drugping her wife Gisèle for a decade to submit her to violations of dozens of men, has also filed a complaint against her father as alleged victim of sexual abuse, following the evidence that came to light during the trial that ended in December.

Caroline Drian, 46, considers that he has also been the victim of abuse and chemical submission for an estimated period of a decade, between 2010 and 2020, according to sources cited by RTL, BFM TV and Franceinfo, among other media. The daughter formalized the complaint on Wednesday before a court in Versailles through her lawyers.

Ominique Pélicot was already sentenced to 20 years in prison in December for abuses about his wife, at the end of a process that also uncovered suspicious material related to his daughter, for example images in which he seems to lie unconscious or assemblies in which he compares to his mother.

Caroline Drian, who now publishes a book, already openly faced her father in the trial, who snapped that she would die “only as a dog.” Before the court, she said excited how her life collapsed when she met in 2020 the abuses to which her mother had been subjected for year.