The lawyer has explained that her client believes that an appeal would imply “a new ordeal” for his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, who “was never his enemy.”

Dominique Pélicot, sentenced to 20 years in prison for sedating his wife for a decade to allow other men to rape her, will not appeal the sentence handed down this month by an Avignon court, contrary to what other men also charged in this same cause, reported his lawyer, Béatrice Zavarro.

The lawyer explained on Franceinfo that her client believes that an appeal would imply “a new ordeal” for his ex-wifeGisele Pelicot, who “was never his enemy.” “He considers that legally we have to turn the page,” Zavarro explained in an interview this Monday on Franceinfo.

Dominique, 72, is considered the mastermind of an abuse network that put 51 men on the bench. The court sentenced them on December 19 to prison terms that They range between three and 20 yearsat the end of a process that is not definitive and on which appeals are still possible – more than 15 defendants have already appealed and the rest have until this Monday -.

The victim decided that all the hearings would be public and her lawyers have already moved forward after the sentence that Gisèle Pelicot “is not afraid” that there will be a second trial. After reading the sentence, the woman declared that she did not regret having come forward for months, confident that at least her case could help other victims and change the social perception of these abuses.