Dominique Pelicot will not appeal his 20-year prison sentence but there will be a new appeal trial for other convicts

Dominique Pelicot, sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for having raped his wife for ten years under the effects of sleeping pills and offering her to dozens of men to abuse her, will not appeal his sentence. , although there is a new trial because other convicts have appealed.

Béatrice Zavarro, the lawyer who received the harshest sentence in the trial that ended on the 19th at the Avignon Criminal Court, announced this Monday that her client is renouncing to file an appeal against her conviction, in statements to the radio station France Info.

“We must turn the page and consider this chapter closed,” said Zavarro, who justified it by pointing out that this appeal would mean “new confrontations for his wife,” Gisèle Pelicot.

The lawyer insisted that for her client Gisèle Pelicot “she is not an adversary, she has never been an adversary,” and advanced that she will now focus on trying to condition the execution of the sentence, taking into account her age and condition. of health.

The judges sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years in prison and to spend at least two-thirds of that time behind bars before he can apply for prison benefits such as a conditional release.

The fact that Dominique Pelicot does not appeal does not mean that he will not have to sit in the dock again, since the Prosecutor’s Office could file a general appeal, which would implicate him.

What is already certain is that there will be a new trial, since at least 17 of the other 50 defendants have announced that they intend to appeal their sentences and there is time until next midnight for others to join.

On behalf of Gisèle Pelicot, a day after the sentence was made public, her lawyer Stéphane Babonneau said that she was not afraid of a new trial and that she would face it.