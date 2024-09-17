Dominique Pelicot acknowledged this Tuesday, September 17, at the trial in Avignon, a city in France, in which he is accused of drugging his wife for years to offer it to dozens of men who also sexually abused her, who is a rapist, like the rest of the accused.

“I am a rapist, like all the accused in this courtroom, who knew their status when they came.”he said, referring to the fact that the other men knew that his wife, Giséle Pelicot, was unconscious because of the tranquilizers he was giving her.

Dominique Pelicot, accused of having drugged his wife for ten years to rape her and to have her raped by dozens of other men, appeared again in court for a statement that was had postponed for a week due to his health condition.

The main defendant in this mega-trial cried as he recalled his childhood and the alleged abuse he says he suffered when he was 9 years old, and the rape he witnessed when he was 14, He acknowledged the facts charged against him “in their entirety”.

“She did not deserve this,” he stressed, referring to his ex-wife (the divorce was finalised in August), after having insisted that the other 50 men sitting in the dock alongside him were aware of his proceedings and “cannot say otherwise”.

Some of those accused claim that they did not know that Giséle Pelicot was unconscious.under the effects of anxiolytics, when they had sexual relations with her, and they thought that it was all part of the sexual fantasies that the couple shared, and that therefore there was consent from both.

What did Giséle Pelicot say about this?

He is aware of these acts of rape, but I did not doubt this man for a single second. I had complete confidence in him.

The woman claimed at trial that in the 50 years she lived with her husband, Dominique, She could not imagine that he would rape her and that she did not doubt him “not even for a second”.

“For fifty years I lived with a man whom I never imagined could commit these acts of rape. He is aware of these acts of rape, but I did not doubt this man for a single second. I had complete confidence in him.”

He also added that “I loved this man for 50 years, despite some phases” and that he had such confidence in him that they could have cut off both his hands for believing what he told him.

The main defendant said that although “I never considered my wife as an object, unfortunately the videos show the opposite.”

