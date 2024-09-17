Dominique Pélicot, the man who for a decade systematically drugged his wife so that more than 50 men he had recruited on an internet sex forum would rape her in the bedroom of their own home, finally testified on Tuesday morning. His testimony, repeatedly postponed due to medical problems, came two weeks after the start of a trial that has shaken France. Pélicot’s presence was essential for the trial to move forward and for the other defendants to testify. So too was his children, who refused to give an account of the horrors they unconsciously experienced without the presence in the courtroom of their father, the man who caused them and who should have listened to what they had to say. “I am a rapist. I acknowledge the facts in their entirety,” began the main defendant in a trial that will last until next December.

Pélicot, a 71-year-old pensioner, thus admitted his guilt in all the acts of which he is accused, as his defence had already announced in recent days. The enormous amount of evidence, including the videos he himself recorded, left him no other option. His lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, explained to EL PAÍS that his intention is to show that monstrous acts can be committed without being a monster. An idea that is at the base of the legal strategy to prevent Pélicot from also being convicted of the rapes by the other 51 accused men. In fact, the accused qualified his guilt with a phrase: “I am a rapist, like all the accused men in this courtroom. I never manipulated or forced anyone.”

Pélicot continued along these lines, suggesting that he is not responsible for some of the things he is accused of, especially on the moral level. “We are not born perverse, we become so,” he insisted while explaining an alleged episode of sexual abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of a nurse and which would have left a deep mark on him. He also explained a gang rape of a disabled woman in which he participated at the age of 14 and which apparently left psychological scars on him. “Gisèle did not deserve what I now recognize in front of her,” he also said before finishing his first intervention: “Although it is paradoxical, I have never considered my wife as an object; unfortunately, the videos show the opposite.” “She was wonderful,” he also declared, while Gisèle stared at him in court, according to the AFP agency. “I loved her for 40 years and I loved her badly for another ten. I should never have done that. I ruined everything. I lost everything. I must pay for it.”

Pélicot’s modus operandi was always the same. First he would contact dozens of men on the sex dating forum coco.fr. Then he would invite them to his house and, under a series of strict rules so that his wife would not wake up from her sleep induced by the anxiolytics, he would invite them to rape her while he recorded the scene. The police found all this material on his computer after having arrested him in a supermarket for filming under the skirts of some customers. In a strange moment of the trial, according to the media that were in the courtroom on Tuesday, the judge asked the accused why he recorded those scenes on video and took photographs. Pélicot replied that, in part, “he did it for pleasure.” But he also added that he also archived all this material because it was “a measure of guarantee” to “find those who participated in all this.” And then some laughter was heard coming from the dock.

She, the victim of the rapes orchestrated by Pélicot over a period of 10 years, listened attentively to his statement before taking the floor. “It is difficult for me to hear what Mr. Pélicot has just said. In 50 years, I have lived with a man… I never imagined for a second that he could have committed these acts of rape. I would have put both my hands in the fire for him.” She continued her statement to deny that her husband had acted thoughtlessly: “He was aware that he had committed these acts of rape and barbarity against me.”

Dominique Pélicot, in tears and seated in a special chair for the entire time due to his ailments, returned to testify to answer questions from the Vaucluse criminal court. “I am guilty of what I did. I ask my wife, my children, my grandchildren, please accept my apologies. I regret what I did, I ask for forgiveness, even if it is not forgivable.” A request that does not seem likely to be granted, according to the family’s defence. Pélicot, in a surprising display of disconnection from reality, also left the door open to reconciliation with his ex-wife. When asked if he considered that he had lost her, he replied: “Maybe… We always keep hope, otherwise everything is over.”

The questions that this trial will have to answer go beyond the facts, which are already very clear, or the obvious guilt of the accused. Questions remain such as the real time in which the rapes occurred – the video files contain assaults that took place over ten years, but there could be previous cases without images -, what level of consciousness the other accused had – some claim that Pélicot told them that it was all part of a game and she pretended to be asleep – and, above all, the motives that led an apparently normal person to commit the atrocities contained in the summary against the woman to whom he had been married for 50 years. France is also observing these days the impact that the trial will have on society and on the way the country addresses issues such as sexual assault, chemical submission or the idea of ​​consent.

Gisèle Pélicot’s lawyers, as well as the victim herself and her family, know that the end of the trial is largely written. “My clients only hope to advance in understanding who this man was who raised them, or with whom they shared their life for 50 years, because one day they discovered that they did not know him. They want to know who was the man with whom they shared holidays, who raised them, who took them to school… For his children, in their forties, it is important to know now because the backbone of their life has collapsed and they need to understand many things,” said lawyer Antoine Camus. Pélicot’s statement on Tuesday is the real beginning of that process.