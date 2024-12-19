The Pelicot case has come to an end today after three months of trial. Dominique Pelicot has been found guilty of all the crimes for which he was prosecuted by the Vaucluse criminal court.

The reading of the sentence began after 9:30 in the morning after the sentence was pronounced for the 51 accused of raping Gisele Pelicot.

Before the verdict was read, the feminist collective Amazonas from Avignon, in the south of France, put up posters around the court with the slogan: “Christmas in prison, Easter behind bars”, “shame changed sides.”