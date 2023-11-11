“Terrorism cannot be eradicated with bombs, because once it has entered hearts and heads, it proliferates,” says Dominique de Villepin (Rabat, 69 years old), former Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister of France. “For every bomb that falls on an ambulance or a school in Gaza, dozens of new terrorists are born and rise. This is what must be understood. “I have been saying it for more than 20 years.”

With its air of dandy nineteenth-century, Villepin also has something of an old rocker. A Mick Jagger of politics and diplomacy, although a decade younger. He stays in shape, like the original, and jumps, even if only dialectically. Every interview with him is a performance. Like a concert with the greatest hits. Your success, your Satisfaction In particular, it is the speech he gave on February 14, 2003 before the UN Security Council. He then directed French diplomacy. The United States was about to invade Iraq. And with the diplomat’s vibrant, florid oratory, he issued a warning against the dangers of invasion. Time proved him right.

It’s been 20 years. Since he left politics he has served as an international consultant and is an art collector. On November 7, in a private room at the brasserie Le Bourbon—and before a smaller audience than in its prime: five correspondents from the European media network LENA—is like a revival. What was then the invasion of Iraq is now the Israeli war in Gaza after the Hamas attack against Israel just a month ago. The scenario and context have changed. The message, not so much.

“What I say now, I say as a friend of Israel, in the same way that in 2003 I spoke as a friend of the United States,” Villepin says. “Who were his real friends then? Those who supported the war at all costs? He cites, among others, the British Tony Blair and the Spanish José María Aznar. “Or was it France that, out of realism and friendship, said: ‘Don’t do this nonsense’? Well, today I say it again and it is necessary for European countries to become aware: it is not being a friend of Israel to encourage it in this policy of force, because it is a dead end and will end up leading us to a battle face to face, the West. against the rest of the world, civilization against civilization, which is a terrifying prospect.” And he adds: “There is a risk that, based on misunderstandings, internal fronts will flare up.” “For this reason,” he adds, “we must be fully mobilized in the face of the increase, both in France, Germany and other European countries, in anti-Semitism.”

When he makes these reflections, the former prime minister has been answering the first question for almost half an hour, without interruption. Like a conference. Or as if he were recreating the UN speech. Then the rest of the questions will come.

Dominique de Villepin, photographed outside the National Assembly building in Paris, on November 7. Samuel Aranda

Three simultaneous wars

Villepin explains that Israel is now fighting three simultaneous wars and only one is acceptable, in his opinion. The first is what he calls “a siege war” in Gaza. Unacceptable. The second, the “massive bombings” that seek to “break all possibility of resistance” and that he considers “a strategy that is not only ineffective but counterproductive.” Unacceptable, again. The third is ground intervention with precise military objectives. This is more acceptable. “The eradication of Hamas is illusory,” he says, referring to the goal set by Israel. “The only credible military objective,” he defends, “seems to me to be the elimination of those responsible for Hamas and the horror of October 7, and this means specific ground operations, undoubtedly more dangerous for the Israeli army.”

Villepin maintains that “wars cannot be fought in the 21st century as they were fought 70 or 100 years ago.” He thinks of the Allied bombings of Germany or Japan during World War II. “Today,” says the veteran diplomat, “if civilian populations are not taken into account, the opposite of the desired result is obtained. That is why I think that Israel is fighting yesterday’s war, an obsolete war that leads to escalation and drags us, Western countries, towards the logical worst.” He alludes to wars “that begin, but do not end,” such as those that the United States and the West launched in Iraq and Afghanistan after the attacks of 2001. They are failures, he says, that “play into the hands of those who want to destabilize the international scene.” ”. Today, Russia or Iran.

He is convinced that “the war against terrorism is not won with armies, but rather involves a political strategy.” “And that is why,” he adds, “we must distinguish the response through force, often fueled by revenge, from the response through justice. “What allows us to respond to terrorism is justice.”

The word “justice,” as opposed to “revenge,” is repeated like a chorus. “To get out of the cycle of violence and revenge, we do not only need a policy that relies on force, which is vain, and these are the same words that I used at the time of the Iraq war. A political strategy is needed,” she says. “The antidote is to get out of revenge and restore justice. And there is no justice possible without the creation of a Palestinian State.”

During the conversation, which lasted more than an hour, the man who said No At the UN he will allude several times to the Iraq war and to 2003. Then he was President Jacques Chirac’s minister and today he continues to embody, perhaps alone, the Chirac tradition. Some Gaullism—a self-conscious and sometimes grandiloquent defense of French interests in search of balance between powers—combined with third worldism —attention to the Arab world and what is now called the global south— and skepticism towards any interventionism in the name of democracy or human rights. With his interventions in recent weeks, he has garnered more applause from the left critical of Israel than from his political family of origin: the right.

Villepin sees a “multiple trap” for France, Europe and the United States in today’s world. “The first [trampa] It is Occidentalism, a once triumphant West that tries to maintain its dominance, but the world has changed.” The second is militarism. The third, “democratism.” That is, “believing that, because we are democracies, we have the right to impose our values ​​on the rest of the world.” And the fourth, “moralism.” “Too often,” he laments, “it is a morality of variable geometry, a morality of double standards.” “Look at what is being done with Ukraine and what is being done with the Middle East: it turns out that they are not the same. In one case international law is defended; in the other, no. And the whole world sees this, and this creates a chasm between them and us.”

Dominique de Villepin, poet and essayist in addition to his other professions, stands up at the end of the interview. As a child and teenager he lived in Venezuela, because of his father’s work. He says goodbye with a few words in Spanish. A sweet, American accent. “It’s the same accent as Hugo Chávez,” he smiles.

