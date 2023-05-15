Unstoppable

Five victories in five races, with four doubles and one success also collected in the only Sprint held so far. This has been the balance signed so far by the Red Bull team as Formula 1 prepares for the start of the ‘European season’, which will kick off on Sunday with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. If the Circus was looking for show and balance to give to your new fans in order to be able to sell another season in ‘Netflix style’ to audiences around the world, the start of the 2023 World Cup represents a heavy blow to take. In reality, there would also be balance on the track: however, everything behind the two unattainable RB19s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, apparently already destined to transform the race for the world title into a long internal derby.

Yet another winning cycle

But if longtime enthusiasts seem to turn up their noses at yet another winning cycle that has been taking shape in the last 20 years, the head of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali looks much calmer. Of course, a title awarded at the last second – as was the one in 2021, his first year as CEO of the Circus – would represent perfection, but as an old sea dog, the former Ferrari team principal is more than convinced he can keep up the hype that surrounds the world of F1 even in an apparently bad season. Indeed, to those who criticize him for his alleged willingness to intervene on the regulations in order to keep the show going artificiallyDomenicali replied clearly.

Sports or entertainment?

“This year we must tell the truth: Red Bull has done a better job than the others. It seems to me a fact. But I would be reckless to say that the championship is already over“, declared the Imola manager at the Future of the Car Summit, organized by the Financial Times. Domenicali also claimed to be “totally disagree” with those who say that Formula 1 has now decided to putting entertainment ahead of sporting appearance itself. Precisely from this point of view, confirmation has arrived that there will be no temptation to mess with the regulations again: “We cannot intervene on the performance of the teams”the thought of the 58-year-old F1 boss.

Budget effect cap

Domenicali’s idea, however, is simple: it will be the current one financial regulationentered into force in 2021, to make the performance of the cars ‘automatically’ converge over time. “I am sure that what we have done in terms of financial regulation will help minimize the gap from a technical point of view”, he has declared. However, the topic of the budget cap is delicate, given that Red Bull was the only team to breach it – albeit minimally – in 2021, generating enormous controversy and prompting the FIA ​​to determine a fine and sanctions on the development of the single-seater which – at least at the moment – ​​have not however prevented the Austrian team from dominating the championship.