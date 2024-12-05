End of an operation started two months ago. Dominion has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the completion of the sale to Serveo of its industrial maintenance business. The agreement, closed at around 29 million, generates a capital gain of more than 11.5 million for the Basque group led by Mikel Barandiarán.

Serveo, a company owned by the investment fund Portobello Capital specialized in the management of efficient and sustainable services that drive the growth and development of its clients, has closed the purchase operation of the industrial maintenance services unit of the Basque company Global Dominion Access.

This operation, carried out by elEconomista.es, strengthens Serveo’s portfolio in the industrial sector and supports the company’s specialization in comprehensive operation and maintenance services. The acquisition of this business area of ​​Global Dominion Access, which is listed on the Continuous Market, allows Serveo add to its portfolio the management of highly diversified industrial projectswhich include areas such as automation, specialized maintenance and engineering in industrial plants and processes.

Global Dominion Access has a track record of more than 25 years of history, characterized by the application of technology in projects and comprehensive services that accompany its clients towards more efficient and sustainable business models.

Likewise, Serveo adds in this operation 1,500 highly qualified professionals that will be integrated into the Industry activity, under parameters of operational excellence on which Serveo bases its management.

According to Salvador Urquía, CEO of Serveo, “this purchase consolidates leadership in the management of comprehensive services throughout the territory and allows us, in addition to increasing our scope of action, to add new highly specialized capabilities that reinforce our growth strategy in key areas and more complex activities in facilities and critical assets.

This acquisition is part of the inorganic growth strategy announced by Serveo after the entry of Portobello Capital as the main shareholder and joins the purchase of Grupo Jauregui or the incorporation of Sacyr Facilities from the Sacyr Group in 2023. The company indicated that it continues to explore new opportunities in the facility maintenance activity.

The sale to Serveo has been approved by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), through a ratification registered on November 29.