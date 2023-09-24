The top 3

Marco Bezzecchi achieved a splendid victory in the first Indian Grand Prix in MotoGP history. The Ducati centaur of the Mooney VR46 team dominated the race from the first to the last lap, inflicting abysmal gaps on all his rivals, starting from his two main rivals in the title race: Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The reigning world champion and his Spanish rival battled for second place until sensational fall of the Italianwho left the path clear for his rival.

Third step of the podium for a revenant Fabio Quartararo, who at the end managed to get very close to the Ducati rider of the Prima-Pramac team, also thanks to his mistake on the last lap. The Iberian then had a slight illness as soon as he finished the race, due to heat, fatigue and dehydration, and for this reason he did not attend the traditional post-race interviews.

Marco Bezzecchi – 1st, Ducati (Mooney VR46)

“I’m really happy. This was a long and hard race, but after yesterday – where unfortunately I was hit by Luca at the start – I wanted revenge. Today I started better and took the lead straight away. At this point I concentrated on the pace and tried to lengthen. I felt at one with the bike. I really enjoyed this country and the track. I want to dedicate this victory to a very dear friend who unfortunately passed away a few days ago. Philip, this is for you.”

Fabio Quartararo – 3rd, Yamaha

“Today was a really tough race, I gave everything. I lost a lot in acceleration, on the long straights, but I had one of my best races. This evening I can sleep well. I didn’t make any mistakes. I also thank all the fans.”