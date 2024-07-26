The match between Spain and Dominican Republic at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played on Saturday, July 27 at 3:00 p.m. (local time). This match corresponds to the second day of the men’s football tournament and will take place at the Stade Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Bordeaux, France
Date: July 27th
Schedule: 15:00
Stadium: Matmut-Atlantique Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on RTVE and DAZN, and streaming via RTVE Play.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Egypt
|
0-0 E
|
Olympic Games
|
France
|
7-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Paraguay
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Paraguay
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Colombia
|
5-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Uzbekistan
|
1-2 V
|
Olympic Games
|
USA
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Brazil
|
2-1 D
|
Olympic Games
|
Japan
|
0-1 V
|
Olympic Games
|
Ivory Coast
|
5-2 V
|
Olympic Games
The Dominicans made their debut in the competition with a goalless draw against Egypt. Now, they have a tough opponent ahead of them in the form of the Spanish team coached by Santi Denia.
The Spanish are one of the favourites and it is no wonder, as they are a team full of talent with players such as Pau Cubarsí, Miguel Gutiérrez, Álex Baena or Samu Omorodion among others. The team coached by Santi Denia is the current runner-up of the tournament. They made their debut in the tournament with a 1-2 victory over Uzbekistan.
Dominican Republic U-23: Xavier Váldez, Joao Urbáez, Luiyi, Edgar Pujol, Rafa nuñez, Morschel, Fabian Messina, Marizán, Óscar Ureña, Nowend Lorenzo, Peter Federico
Spain U-23: Arnau Tenas, Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Miguel Gutiérrez, Fermín López, Álex Baena, Pablo Barrios, Diego López, Abel Ruiz, Samu Omorodion
Dominican Republic U-23 1-3 Spain U-23
#Dominican #Republic #Spain #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply