Elements of the Dominican Republic Army guard the border with Haiti, on September 7 in Dajabón. Luis Tavárez (EFE)

The Dominican Government announced this Monday that it is suspending the issuance of new visas to the inhabitants of Haiti. He has also threatened to completely close the border if the construction of a canal on the Haitian side that is diverting the waters of the Masacre River, the natural boundary between the two States, is not stopped before Thursday. After a National Security Council in which the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, was present, the Government has announced that the closure of the border that took place last Tuesday in the province of Dajabón, in the northwest of the country, will continue.

The spokesman for the Dominican Presidency, Homero Figueroa, has announced that he does not know those involved in the diversion of the Massacre flow, while the Haitian Executive explains that it is a private initiative. For the Dominican Republic, this action violates several agreements signed by both countries: the Treaty of Peace and Perpetual Friendship and Arbitration of 1929, the Border Agreement of 1935 and the Border Review Protocol of 1936. The Dominican response “will be firm in the defense of national sovereignty and in the guarantee of national security,” the statement says.

Machinery in the northern area of ​​the Dominican border with Haiti, on September 7. Luis Tavárez (EFE)

The total closure of the border affects thousands of Haitians who cross into Dominican territory every day to work. Abidaner has already begun the construction of a four-meter-high wall to divide the borders of both States and stop migration from the neighboring country, while he has accelerated the deportation of more than 170,000 Haitian refugees, according to official data. This immigration policy has provoked criticism from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

Haiti is a country in which the absence of a government is almost total and has been controlled by criminal gangs since the devastating earthquakes of 2010 and 2021, which left almost 320,000 dead and more than two million homeless. The situation worsened after the assassination of the country’s leader, Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021, who was replaced by Ariel Henry, current prime minister.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.