The Government of the Dominican Republic has protested by the PP campaign on social networks denouncing the corruption of Pedro Sánchez in understanding that it is a “Incomprehensible attack” to the country And he hurts his image. For their part, the ‘popular’ have indicated that there was no intention of harming a nation “with a long tradition of friendship and closeness with Spain”, and have proceeded to erase the video in X.

The Popular Party had launched this Thursday A campaign in networks to denounce the “corruption” of the Socialist Party and of the government taking advantage of the end of the program The island of temptations. Through a video made with artificial intelligence (AI), those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo denounced “the island of the corruptions” of Sánchez, simulating the popular Telecinco format, which It is rolls precisely in the Dominican Republic.

In this context, the Dominican government has expressed “their stronger rejection” to the video of the PP when considering it an “incomprehensible attack on the Dominican Republic.” “The instrumentalization of the country’s image is unacceptable, denaturing its national symbols, and worse, for internal affairs of Spanish politics,” the Foreign Ministry criticized in X.

Thus, the Dominican Executive recalled that the country has already been internationally recognized by His notable advances in strengthening the rule of law and transparency. “

The PP explains the goal of the video

Also in social networks, the PP has explained that The goal of the video was to denounce the corruption of the Government of Pedro Sánchez And that “at no time has it tried to damage the image of the Dominican Republic, a country with a long tradition of friendship and closeness with Spain.”

The video, eliminated after X, got thousands of visualizationsat a time when the formation of Alberto Núñez Feijóo seeks to enhance his digital profile to reach more citizens with their messages, especially young people.

In the images prepared by AI, the names of “Pedro, Begoña, Ábalos, Jésica, Aldama, Armengol, the Prosecutor, Cerdán and Ángel Víctor” appeared as contestants of the program. All of them posing from the beach, as the popular reality show of Telecinco does.

“Corruption, lust, ambition, lies”added the message of the video of the Popular Party. Then a voice off-similat to that of the presenter Sandra Barneda-concluded: “Welcome to the island of Corruptions.”