Dominican Republic reported last Sunday that it had barred entry to 39 powerful Haitians, including two former prime ministers, the former head of the Senate and other politicians, for his alleged links to the financing of the violent gangs that sow terror in that country.

The measure prevents the entry of former prime ministers Laurent Lamonthe and Evans Paul, former justice ministers Berto Dorce and Liszt Quitel, as well as former head of the Senate, Youri Latortue, and former deputies Jean Tholbert Alexis and Arnel Bélizaire.

Political leaders Gary Bodeau, Rony Célestin and Hervé Fourcand also stand out on the list. “The people whose entry is prohibited (…) have had conflict with the justice system of their country, in some cases, and with other systems, due to issues such as arms trafficking, support for criminal gangs that beat the neighboring country of Haiti,” said the Dominican Presidency in a statement.



The decision is framed, the text added, in a series of measures that the government “has been taking with the interest of protecting the safety of the inhabitants of the

Dominican Republic”.

Last December, Canada announced sanctions for former ministers Dorce and Quitel, accusing them of corruption and money laundering in favor of criminal gangs. The measure was added to the one already imposed against former prime ministers and businessmen.

The United States in February imposed a visa restriction on LaTortue, Celestin and Fourcand also for their involvement with Haitian criminal gangs.

The restriction imposed by the Dominican Republic also includes Rodolphe Jaar, detained in the United States and who pleaded guilty to participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

Several powerful businessmen such as Reynold Deeb and Sherif Abdallah, also sanctioned by Canada, and some leaders of criminal gangs such as “Ti Makak” will not be able to enter Dominican territory either.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has been mired in an economic, political and security crisis for years, aggravated by the murder of Moïse and the growing weight of gangs.

The situation has multiplied the exodus of undocumented Haitians to its Dominican neighbor, which for its part has toughened its policy with more migratory raids and the construction of a wall on the common border.

AFP