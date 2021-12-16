Home page world

Dominican Republic: Nine dead in private jet crash © Leonard Buchner / dpa

Nine people were killed in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

Santo Domingo – Seven passengers and two crew members were killed when the private Gulfstream jet crashed shortly after take-off near the international airport of the capital Santo Domingo, the airline Helidosa said on Wednesday.

The plane was on its way from La Isabela Airport in El Higüero to Miami, Florida, when there were apparently problems and the pilot wanted to make an emergency landing at Santo Domingo Airport. The plane crashed and went up in flames. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. According to the airline, the victims also included music producer José Ángel Hernández, alias “Flow La Movie”, who had celebrated success with reggaeton stars Bad Bunny and Ozuna, among others. (dpa)