Saturday, November 25, 2023
Dominican Republic | Dozens dead as a result of heavy rains

November 23, 2023
Heavy rains have battered the Caribbean country since last weekend.

In the Dominican in the republic, at least around 30 people have been killed as a result of heavy rains that lasted for days, the authorities updated on Thursday.

Heavy rains have battered the Caribbean country since last weekend. Officials described the rainfall as the largest in the country’s history.

The rains have caused, among other things, flooding, damaged infrastructure and collapsed bridges.

A particularly devastating situation arose when a wall collapsed on Sunday on top of several vehicles traveling on a major thoroughfare in the country’s capital, Santo Domingo. Nine people were killed in the incident.

Since Thursday, only one of the country’s 32 provinces has been on alert for possible floods and landslides.

On Monday, the government of the Dominican Republic declared a three-day period of national mourning for the country.

