The Senate of the Dominican Republic will vote in the coming weeks on a Penal Code that reaffirms the total ban on abortion. Currently, it is one of the four Latin American countries that prohibit the interruption of pregnancy for any reason. Penalties for those who violate the current regulations range from six months to 20 years in prison, in addition to punishing health professionals who perform the procedure.

The Senate has already tested the first stage of the code. President Luis Abinader had included the legalization of abortion in the campaign promises that led him to be elected in 2020, but he has not made any changes to the legislation. Before his re-election for a second term last May, civil organizations defending women’s rights have increased the pressure on the president with protests.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.