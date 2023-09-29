In a statement to the public, the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, expressly asked the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, to “urgently visit” the area where the Haitian private sector, with the support of the Government , is building a canal that will redirect water from the Masacre River. A megaproject located in the border area that has caused diplomatic tensions between Santo Domingo and Port-au-Prince.

One more problem for the Haitian Government. This September 28, the Dominican Administration headed by the president, Luis Abinader, “strongly” appealed to the inter-American organization to mediate to find a solution to the controversy of the canal that is being built on the Haitian side of the Masacre River. A project in the border area that led the Dominican Government to completely close its borders with its neighbor since last September 15.

In the letter, the Dominican Republic directly urges the head of the OAS to visit the construction zone to collect important information about the project, with the objective of “submitting a detailed report to the Permanent Council of the OAS for its construction on this situation.” “.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the body that issued the statement, expressed that it reserves the right to present the case in any other branch of the institution headed by Almagro, as well as any other “relevant international body.” Additionally, they conditioned the dialogue with the Haitian side on the project being “paralyzed.”

According to the Dominican Republic, the construction of the canal in Haitian territory “would mean the possible extinction of the flow of the river downstream to its mouth.” This, she points out, would represent a major risk for the communities that supply their agricultural activities and their homes with water from said body of water.

“In practical terms, this would allow the alienation of an essential public domain asset that supports the productive activities of the area and its natural resources,” the statement stated.

More than 10,000 displaced by gang violence in Haiti

While the diplomatic struggle with its neighbor intensifies, the situation of violence within Haiti becomes unsustainable.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a body dependent on the United Nations, reported on September 27 that clashes between gangs north of the capital have caused around 10,000 people to be forced to move from their homes, in search for protection from violence.

The alarming figure shared by the United Nations comes after a series of attacks by criminal groups that have taken over the streets of Port-au-Prince. One of them was the one perpetrated against the Mirebalais University Hospital where, although no deaths or injuries have been reported, it generated “trauma” among the patients.

A person displaced by a violent gang attack takes shelter at the Vincent Gymnasium, converted into a shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 30, 2023. © Richard Pierrín/AFP

“It was a brutal attack that violates the moral treaty that considers hospitals neutral places, leaving patients and medical staff deeply traumatized,” said a statement released by Zanmi Lasante, the country’s largest private medical institution.

The Haitian Government seems unable to respond to the wave of violence, after Johnny Cherizier, the leader of the country’s main ‘gang alliance’ ‘G9’, threatened to dethrone the current Ariel Henry Administration last week.

Cherizier has also expressed himself in favor of the construction of the canal in the vicinity of the Masacre River. A statement that worries not only the Dominican Republic, but also the entire international community that remains alert for stability in Haiti.

With EFE and Reuters