Dominican Republic | At least 21 people died in the heavy rains – almost half of the victims were in cars, on top of which the wall collapsed

In the Dominican in the republic, at least 21 people have been killed as a result of heavy rains, the authorities say.

Heavy rains have battered the Caribbean nation during the past 48 hours. The rains have caused flooding, damaged infrastructure and collapsed houses.

A particularly devastating situation arose when a wall collapsed on Sunday on top of several vehicles traveling on a major thoroughfare in the country’s capital, Santo Domingo. Nine people were killed in the incident.

President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader has described the rains as the heaviest in the country’s history.