Dominican Republic announces closure of the border with Haiti starting this Friday

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, announced this Thursday that the border of the Dominican Republic with Haiti will be completely closed starting at 06:00 local time on Friday (10:00 GMT).

“Tomorrow, Friday, the entire border of the Dominican Republic, both land, sea and air, will be closed,” said the president when leading a delivery of military vehicles in Santo Domingo.

Abinader had already advanced the intention to shield the entire border with Haiti, as a consequence of a conflict generated by the execution, from the Haitian side, of an irrigation canal in the Masacre River, a natural division between both countries, near Dajabón (northern Dominican Republic).

