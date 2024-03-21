Last Sunday, March 10, the Salcedo Carnival, in the Dominican Republicwas marred by tragedy, when a fire devastated part of the area where this festival, long awaited by local inhabitants and tourists, was celebrated.

The event caused commotion and left significant material damage, as well as the loss of six people and more than 10 people injuredamong them six minors who participated in the international celebration.

Fire consumed the participants

The municipality of Salcedo, in the Dominican Republic, went from being a colorful festival to a tragedy, when during the Carnival festivities, several fireworks firecrackers caught fire reaching the participants who were on site.

The reports indicate that the macaraos, costumes that are made in the area with crepe paper, were the first to catch fire and cause serious burns to participants.

At the time of the incident, the deaths of the children Andriel Leonardo Abreu, five years old, and Ángel Santos, 13, as well as those of Henry Rosario, 53 years old, were recorded. Subsequently, the death of 3 other people was recorded, all minors.

Mexico joined in solidarity with the tragedy in the Dominican Republic, and donated 3,600 square centimeters of human skinto care for people who suffered serious burns from the detonation of fireworks.

Through a statement, Public Health explained that this type of freeze-dried tissues are used as temporary covers on wounds caused by burns, diabetic ulcers, varicose ulcers, decubitus ulcers, leprosy and others.