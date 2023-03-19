Santo Domingo (AFP) – The arrests are the result of Operation Squid and involve collaborators of former President Danilo Medina, including three former ministers linked to a corruption scheme that included a million-dollar embezzlement and money laundering, local authorities reported this Sunday.

The investigation was launched by the Dominican Public Ministry, “after a complex investigation carried out by the specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption,” the agency said in a statement.

Among the former officials of the Medina government (2012-2020) who were arrested are Donald Guerrero, former Minister of Finance; José Ramón Peralta, former administrative minister of the presidency; and Gonzalo Castillo, former Minister of Public Works.

They are joined by Daniel Omar Caamaño, former Comptroller General of the Republic; Luis Miguel Piccirilo, former director of the State Sugar Council (CEA); the former director of the National Cadastre, Claudio Silver Peña; and the former directors of Casinos and Gambling, Óscar Chalas Guerrero and Julián Omar Fernández.

“The preliminary accusation of the Public Ministry against the defendants is of association of criminals, embezzlement, coalition of officials, falsification of public and private documents, bribery and illicit campaign financing on an unprecedented scale, money laundering, among others” added the prosecution.

The deployment, which continues its course at various points in the capital Santo Domingo, adds up to some 40 raids in various cities of the Dominican Republic with the participation of some 400 officials from the Public Ministry and the Police.

The Dominican president, the social democrat Luis Abinader, promised before coming to power, in 2020, a crusade against corruption denounced during the Medina administration, which governed the country in two terms between 2012 and 2020.

Since then, investigations have resulted in multiple arrests that included two brothers from Medina, apprehended in November 2020 for alleged acts of corruption.

In 2022, the Caribbean country, with 10.5 million inhabitants, ranked 123 (out of 180) in the ranking of the corruption perception index of the NGO Transparency International.