For more than a decade, the Dominican Republic has had a state plan to mainstream the feminist perspective into all state institutions. The health sector is no exception. Much less so in a country where two out of ten girls are or have been pregnant or where two out of five women are victims of domestic or gender violence, according to state statistics. However, in the Caribbean country it seems that naming anything that has to do with women is an insult. That is why it is difficult to talk about it. Abortion – prohibited under any circumstances – is a ‘disengagement’ and explaining in schools that no one can touch you if you do not want is ‘gender ideology’ and not prevention of sexual abuse.

But in this nation of 11 million people, the stereotype that everything that is not named does not exist is being broken, because abortions of unwanted pregnancies or rapes continue to happen, but in fake clinics or garages, and sexual violence is so normalized that it is frightening. Sexual abuse is the second most common type of violence against girls, boys and adolescents.

That is why, when the Minister of Health, Víctor Atallah, decided to suspend and review the Department of Gender Equality and Equity program on June 21, the feminist collective threw up its hands once again. “Our administration is committed to the values ​​of the Dominican family,” said the public official’s tweet. “What family?” asks Sergia Galván, one of the most important activists in the country. “Who does he think he is going to protect like this if not the anti-rights groups?” she asks. This concern is added to the decision of the president, Luis Abinader, to create a “family code.”

It all started with a quote from Simone de Beauvoir, one of the most relevant feminist thinkers. A few weeks ago, a photo of one of the training sessions of this program for young Dominicans began to circulate on social networks, in which a quote was read that recalled the iconic phrase of the French philosopher (“women are not born, they are made”): “Men/women are not born, they are made: social construction of gender and identities.” This idea proposed to unravel a topic widely studied by the social sciences: how it is society that marks the social and cultural differences between men and women. The idea was completely taken out of context and distorted by the most conservative and anti-rights sectors of the country and, hours later, by the minister himself.

Young people receive workshops on sexual and reproductive education. Nayeli Cruz

Although Atallah has not yet fulfilled the promise to eradicate the plan, the most critical voices criticize that these decisions are made “lightly” and “on the basis of social networks.” Two years earlier, the Minister of Education, Ángel Hernández, did something similar with departmental order 33-2019 on the design of gender policy in the educational system. Lourdes Contreras, a professor at the Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo and member of the Magaly Pineda Feminist Forum, recognizes that there are many obstacles to equality. “A national plan that truly covers the needs in sexual education that we have has not been achieved,” she says by phone. “A minister is a public official who must look after the good of society and that is not happening.”

For the academics consulted, these attempts go against established norms and violate Law 1-12 of the National Development Strategy, which in its Article 12 states that “all plans, programs, projects and public policies must incorporate the gender perspective in their respective areas of action, in order to identify situations of discrimination between men and women and adopt actions to guarantee gender equality and equity.”

“I don’t understand how there are ministers who are making these decisions and the legal consultancy does not remind them that this is a legal mandate,” said Virtudes de la Rosa, director of the Institute of Gender and Family of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), in an interview with Acento, a local media outlet. The academic recalled that the gender approach “is convenient for both of us” and stressed that “the sectors that have always wanted to perpetuate these differences, that it is not convenient for them, because they have worked to distort gender studies.” These same sectors were responsible for the public ridicule of the facilitators who appeared in the photo, asking for their resignation and even giving their names and surnames.

The function of the department that is to be eliminated is the first link to identify and eliminate situations of violence against women inside and outside of consultations and to prevent gender roles that threaten people’s safety. In previous years (2016-2020), this portfolio was headed by Liliam Fondeur, a renowned gynecologist and feminist activist in the country, who regrets the decision. “The relationship between gender and health is very well described and it also affects men. They die from weapons or reckless driving, and there is a gender construct behind that. It is science, it is studied,” she says by phone. “If we already have the problems we have, imagine without this policy,” adds Galván.

The new Penal Code proposal continues to criminalize abortion

For Galván, this is nothing more than another obstacle for women. “It is the same conservatism, but now they are in a hurry and more emboldened in the second term,” she says in reference to the recent reelection of the Government of Abinader, a magnate who came to the presidency for the first time with a progressive speech on feminist issues that never materialized. “He himself said that since he is not seeking reelection, [que tampoco permite la Constitución]I would do what I really wanted to do. And we are already seeing that it is not defending women’s rights,” she laments over the phone.

Demonstrators demonstrate in front of the National Congress in Santo Domingo, in June 2024. Orlando Barria (EFE)

Contreras believes that this mandate will be in line with the first one: “Denying rights but having an open discourse.” For the teacher, this is a “dark” political game to win votes. “It is in his interest to get along with anti-rights groups because many of them supported him electorally,” she says. “The victims of this political game are girls and women and Haitian people because of this anti-immigration discourse.”

A few weeks ago, the controversial reform of the Penal Code was approved in both readings of the Senate. It is the latest of many proposals, almost all with a more conservative view than the current code itself (approved almost two centuries ago). This new text not only maintains abortion as a crime, but also exempts churches from criminal liability, makes sanctions for domestic violence more difficult, considers the crime of rape to exist only if there is penetration and reduces the penalty by half if the aggressor is the victim’s partner. “This violates the Constitution. It is very serious because the state will be responsible for omission of everything that happens,” explains Galván.