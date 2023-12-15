Dominic Wolfa German influencer who has become famous for his videos highlighting Colombian culture, closes 2023 in the midst of a great controversy that has gone from the networks to the stands.

Barely four months after starring in a clash with the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) over the use of the official shirt of the National Team in advertising activities of brands that are not sponsors of the national team, The content creator has entered a new controversy due to his reaction to the scandal.

At that time, after an express request from the FCF to remove the advertising material with the garment, Wolf published a video in which he assured: “I will no longer wear the Colombian National Team shirt.” The recording, which quickly went viral, unleashed a wave of support among his followers. The result of the endorsement, in the midst of a letter that Wolf sent to the Federation ensuring that at no time did he want to “cause possible harm to his sponsors,” was to launch his own line of t-shirts. And today, precisely, the first collection is the one that has him in the middle of a legal battle.

Dominic Wolf's mess over Colombia shirts

Photograph of Dominic Wolf on his return to Colombia. Photo: Instagram: dominiccolombia

On Sunday, August 27, in a recording that no longer appears on his Instagram feed, Dominic Wolf announced the launch of 'his own Colombia jersey'with at least four different models.

“I present to you the new shirt that I will wear for the National Team's matches and for my videos, showing the best of Colombia”said the influencer at the beginning.

Then he commented: “I will never claim copyright because if you buy it with your own money you should use it whenever you want. It must be logical, right?

However, that first collection has him in trouble today due to the claim he has made. Juan Carlos Caroa businessman from Ibagué who participated in the production of those t-shirts.

According to Caro, who presents himself as a partner of the 'influencer' in that first t-shirt business, “Mr. Dominic kept all the proceeds from the sale of the launch of Bogotá, Bucaramanga… of the website.”

Juan Carlos Caro, an Ibagueño businessman, with one of the t-shirts in question. Photo: Screenshot

According to the businessman, who claims to have invested capital for the deployment of the project, “Many Ibaguera families who worked for us in this cutting, sewing and printing process have not been able to be paid.”.

As Caro comments in a recording that was originally published on December 3, he contacted his lawyer to make an agreement between Wolf and him.

The proposal, as read in the letter sent by Caro's attorney to Wolf, was 250 million pesos “to terminate the partnership.” However, he says, the 'influencer' decided to publish a recording in which he reported alleged threats when there were three days left before the response deadline.

“They asked us for a proposal, which we sent with my lawyer, and Dominic's team asked them for fifteen days to respond. With three days left to fulfill the agreement, or respond to the proposal we sent them, Mr. Dominic publishes videos on his social networks making serious and insulting accusations that threaten my honor and good name (…) He invited him to publicly recant and sit down to conciliate,” says Caro throughout the video.

Dominic Wolf's harsh video

Although the first content related to the coming mess dates back to November 5th, Wolf's footage that would have portrayed that the situation changed tone was published on December 6 on the 'influencer' Instagram, who has more than a million followers on his account.

In the recording, the German says at the outset that “he has received many insults, hate messages and even death threats.”

After emphasizing that he felt 'forced' to make the video, Wolf states, without directly mentioning Caro, that they accuse him of “not having paid some small businessmen from the city of Ibagué for the production of some t-shirts from a previous collection, and this is completely false”.

The influencer, who recounts in the recording that what is supposedly happening is a “strategy” to “extort” him, says that the man told him that “he owns” his company, “that he went into hiding (sic) to patent “My designs that I bought in his name and that I pay him a sum of 250 million out of nowhere, so that he leaves me alone, in peace, and so that I can continue with my business.”

In the clip, Wolf indirectly refers to Caro as a “supplier,” not a “partner.”

“A deal was made between the client, which is me, and the supplier (…) Unfortunately, the man's work has been very deficient, irresponsible and disappointing. Therefore, a few weeks later I met with the man again and told him that I am not interested in continuing to work as a supplier and that is why I sent him the respective settlement. The man accepted and left,” says the influencer, who says that, from his perspective, he is not a partner of Caro because no partnership was ever registered.

'We are not extorting him'

The pre-agreement proposal, in October. Photo: Screenshot

Given the impact of the video, which accumulates one and a half million views On Instagram, Juan Carlos Caro's lawyer, the former candidate for the Ibagué Council, Henry Arvey Torres, decided to publish a new video over the weekend. In it, his responses to what was expressed by the German.

“He lies excessively when he claims that my client is his supplier. My client is his partner, a person who contributed economic capital to the development of the production of this t-shirt project. The company is unliquidated and is still in force”says Torres.

“At no time have we wanted to take over Mr. Dominic Wolf's company,” emphasizes the lawyer, who adds that “it is false that I threatened Mr. Dominic Wolf with publishing videos to damage his image.”

“We are not extorting him. The only thing we did legally was pass a proposal required by his agent where it spoke of a sum of money that was the result of the investment and profits from the productions that were made in the t-shirt project. We have also received threats,” says Juan Carlos Caro's attorney, who emphasizes that, as stipulated by law, de facto companies, proven, are valid in the country.

In the end, Torres shares some supposed audios of Wolf in the preamble of the project in which the German's apparent intention to forge a “society” at that time is heard.

The truth is that after this controversy, Juan Carlos Caro filed a criminal complaint on November 30 alleging “alleged conduct punishable by libel and other actions that may be structured.”

Dominic Wolf, for his part, assures that they never reached “an agreement to form a company and that is why the relationship between client and supplier was formed.” Likewise, he states that denounced Caro and Torres “for insult and slander”.

The explanation of Wolf's initial controversy and the official shirt of the Colombian National Team

In the following video, lawyer Carlos Amaya explains legal limits in the uses of brands such as the Colombian National Team shirt, which led the Colombian Football Federation to ask Wolf to remove the commercial videos in which he was wearing the garment.

