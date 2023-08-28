Dominic Wolf He decided to take advantage of the controversy that he led with the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) due to the use of the Colombian National Team shirt, just thirteen days ago.

The German ‘influencer’, who was asked by the FCF to remove the commercial videos in which he appeared with the Colombian National Team kit, decided to surprise his own and others this Sunday with news: launching his own jersey.

In the video of the announcement, Wolf took the opportunity to charge against the Football Federation and leave several ‘pulls’.

Dominic Wolf launches his own Colombia jersey: ‘No one comes to claim my copyright’

Through his Instagram account, German ‘influencer’ Dominic Wolf shared the launch of his own Colombia shirtwith at least four different models.

“I present to you the new shirt that I will wear for the National Team matches and for my videos showing the best of Colombia”says the ‘influencer’ at the entrance in his video.

After showing his products, which will soon go on sale, Wolf said: “The good thing is that the shirts only have the logo of my brand, registered with the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce for two years, so no one comes to claim my copyright“.

“I will never claim copyright because if you buy it with your own money you should use it whenever you want. It must be logical, right?” Wolf said.

Then, citing Shakira, he closed: “I don’t cry anymore, now I invoice”.

Why did the Federation ask you to remove the commercial videos?

In the letter dated August 10 of this year, The Colombian Football Federation asked Wolf to remove the advertising material in which he appeared with the National Team shirt from his social networks.

“In our opinion, an illegitimate use of the distinctive signs of the FCF is being made under the terms of Decision 486 of 2000, since the use of the official clothing and shirt of the Colombian National Team has not been consented or authorized. by the FCF”, reads the letter sent by the Colombian Football Federation to the ‘influencer’

“The problem is that the ‘influencer’, with the Colombian shirt, advertises for brands that are not sponsors of the Colombian National Team. And the worst thing is that they are brands that are in direct competition with the team’s official sponsors,” a Federation spokesperson told this newspaper.

