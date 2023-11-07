The influencer Dominic Wolf, better known as Dominic Colombia, faces a new problem for his Colombian National Team shirts, and it is no longer with the Colombian Football Federation.

Wolf is a German who lives in Bucaramanga and since he decided to stay in Colombia he has been responsible for highlighting the country through his digital content showing all the beauty that the land has.

The YouTuber had recent problems due to the use of the team’s t-shirts. Colombia selection in his tourist videos due to rights issues, which forced him to unpublish all content from his social networks in which he appeared wearing the shirt.

“The t-shirts only have the logo of my brand, this logo that has been registered with the Superintendency for two years. So no one comes to claim copyright from me… I guaranteed that I will never claim copyright, because if you buy it with “Your own money, you should use it whenever you want. It must be logical, right?” the influencer defended himself at the time.

Wolf set out to create his own t-shirt brand called Dominic Wolf Colombia, for which he hired a designer and supplier. But there arose the new problem, as he himself expressed it in his videos. He clarified that it is not about trouble with the Football Federation, as in the past.

“They want to ban me from selling my shirts and it’s not the Federation. It turns out that a supplier who put me in touch with a designer for my new t-shirts went into hiding to patent these designs of mine in his name, which I bought, and now he is demanding copyright from me and threatening me with his lawyers. politicians with what I owe pay 250 million pesos so that they leave me alone and so that I can continue selling my own t-shirts,” he explained.

“How about that, the only thing I’m doing is starting a business in Colombia, paying taxes here, creating jobs here, raising the name of our beloved little land and it’s so, so sad, that even though 99% of Colombians are the good ones, there is a 1% that wants to profit by doing harm, taking advantage of foreigners,” he added.

Wolf did not explain who the person is who wants to take advantage of him, but commented: “And you know what, I don’t let myself be intimidated by anyone, I follow my path and that’s why the previous designs are no longer there, but we create new designs until more beautiful. (…) I know that many would have already published the man’s name to expose it in public, however, despite the fact that they want to harm me, I always wish others the best, because I have learned that what you wish for others is what life gives you back,” he concluded in his message.

