The International Criminal Court (ICC) has settled, at least in part, the dilemma that arose with the Dominic Ongwen case, the former child soldier became commander of the Ugandan rebel group The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). Despite his past as a victim, he was found guilty on February 4, 2021 of 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity out of the 70 he was accused of. They were committed between July 1, 2002 and December 31, 2005, when he was commander of the Sinia brigade within the LRA. A period during which he also recruited and used child soldiers. He was found guilty “the crime of conscription and use of children under 15” in his brigade.

Yes, we explain in The Hague, “the judges noted that Dominic Ongwen himself was kidnapped in 1987 at the age of about 9 by the ARS (the former rebel leader declared himself to have been kidnapped at the age of 14) “, the ICC nevertheless considered that he “had committed these crimes as a fully responsible adult” over twenty years. “Furthermore, the Chamber has found no evidence to support the allegation that he suffered from any illness or mental disorder during the period covered by the charges or that he allegedly committed these crimes under duress or threats. “

In other words, comments Beninese jurist Roland Adjovi, specialist in international criminal law and human rights, “lThe fact that Dominic Ongwen was a victim himself cannot play a role in determining his responsibility for the crimes with which he is accused “. His victim status “is not an exemption clause”, he explains to franceinfo Africa, unlike the madness that is one.

However, the ICC has not completely closed the door on taking into account “suffering” of the former child soldier born in 1975. “The Chamber may have to assess this in a later context “, she says.

“A mitigating circumstance arises after a conviction, explains Roland Adjovi. It is when the sentence to be applied to Dominic Ongwen is decided that the consequences of being a victim will be assessed. “ The judges will then try to answer a question summarized by the lawyer: Dominic ongwen Has he been psychologically destabilized to the point of becoming a criminal without realizing it, unable to discern right from wrong? “In all cases, we must wait for the decision on his sentence to know if the judges will take this element into account”, continues Roland Adjovi. However, even if a mitigating circumstance is found, “I doubt that she is of legal age, likely to reduce her sentence significantly”, he believes.

The singular dimension of the Ongwen case was mentioned by the ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, from the opening of his trial on December 6, 2016, recalls the lawyer Kjell Anderson in a published article in The Conversation. “The reality is that sometimes cruel men can be kindhearted, and good men can sometimes be cruel. Rarely does a person always behave the same way. And the figure of the victim who in turn becomes the executioner is not the prerogative of international tribunals “, she stressed.

“It’s an important debate”, confirms jurist Roland Adjovi, while noting that we can now be certain with the decision of the ICC: “We can no longer speculate on the subject (because) the judges said that being a victim does not preclude being held responsible for the crimes committed. ” Dominic Ongwen, he analyzes, “will appeal and one of the grounds of appeal will certainly be based on this made”. The former rebel leader has used this argument before. “Once a victim, always a victim”, said in 2018 the lawyer in charge of his defense team Krispus Ayena Odongo, reports AFP. “When the appeal chamber decides, the debate will then be closed. But nothing prevents the latter from resurfacing in other cases. Judges can always change their mind“, warns Roland Adjovi.

Besides the fact that a child soldier was tried for the first time, Dominic Ongwen’s trial is unprecedented for two other reasons. One of them is that, for the first time, the ICC has found an accused guilty of the crime of forced pregnancy which appeared in 1998 with the Rome Statute, founder of the international court. The former LRA commander is so responsible, among other things, for “sexual and gender-based crimes, namely, forced marriage, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enslavement, forced pregnancy and injury to the dignity of the person committed against seven women (whose names and individual stories are specified in the judgment) who were taken and placed in her home “, indicated the ICC.

“It’s an event, notes Roland Adjovi, because when we wanted to include forced pregnancy in the texts as a crime, religious states such as the Vatican, Saudi Arabia or even Iran joined together to oppose it. For them, this amounted to implicitly authorizing abortion. It was adopted with a special clause stating that recognizing it as a crime does not imply the legalization of abortion. On the normative level, the inscription of this specific crime has led to resistance which is not classic “. And the lawyer adds: “This is the first time that a person has been convicted by the ICC for this type of crime, but the phenomenon is not new. It has been found in other circumstances.” For example, in Sierra Leone, Rwanda or even in the former Yugoslavia, but the legal instrument did not yet exist. It will certainly be used in the future for the victims of terrorist groups like Daesh.

Dominic Ongwen, who cumulates the first, is also the first member of the LRA to be tried and sentenced by the ICC. He is silent surrendered in 2015 to the US special forces who were on the trail of Joseph Kony, the founder of the LRA, in the Central African Republic. Dominic Ongwen was then transferred to the ICC. Joseph Kony, considered to be on the run, is the subject of an arrest warrant from the ICC.