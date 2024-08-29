Ciudad Juárez.- The federal deputy elected by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Domínguez Domínguez, considered that there is an attempt by the Morena bloc in the Chamber of Deputies to approve the judicial reform in a ‘fast track’ manner.

“The deputies must be analytical and I think that it should not be released in ‘fast track’, because September is the time to form the commissions and also, not all the deputies know about the initiative, it would be somewhat irresponsible because out of the 500, 100 will know about it,” he said.

According to Chihuahua legislators from the Morena bloc who will be sworn in on Sunday, September 1 in the Chamber of Deputies, the discussion and approval of the reform is expected to take place on that same day or the following day in an ordinary session.

The initiative to reform the Judicial Branch “shrinks” the Supreme Court, replaces the Federal Judicial Council and indicates that an extraordinary election will be held in 2025.

The Judicial Council, for example, will be replaced by the creation of two bodies: the Judicial Administration Council and the Judicial Disciplinary Court. The Judicial Disciplinary Court will receive complaints, investigate and sanction ministers, magistrates and judges.

The judicial administration body would be endowed with independence and technical and management autonomy to issue its decisions. It would be functionally and organically separated from the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, the number of ministers would be reduced from 11 to 9. It is also proposed that the two chambers that it currently has be eliminated, so that it is the Plenary that hears and deliberates on all matters that reach the highest court. In accordance with the terms provided by law, the sessions of the Plenary will be public.

The SCJN Ministers will serve for 12 non-renewable years, that is, a reduction of three years to the current period, in order to bring it into line with the maximum duration of other elected positions, such as federal deputies or senators. (Pavel Juárez)