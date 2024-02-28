In a surprising revelation during the program 'Magaly TV, the firm', broadcast on February 27, Peruvian entertainment was shaken by a new scandal. Pamela Lopezin an interview with Magaly Medina, revealed how he discovered the clandestine relationship between Christian Cueva and the singer Pamela Franco.

López's statements unravel a narrative of deception and disaffection that, according to what he stated, began on January 1, 2019. That date, which was supposed to be celebrations for the beginning of the year, became the most painful episode of his existence, when Cueva chose to leave his family to join Franco.

Did Christian Domínguez see Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva kissing?

The most shocking detail of the interview emerged when López revealed that it was Christian Domínguez who informed him about the compromising video. According to López, Domínguez described a scene in which Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva appeared passionately kissing inside a swimming pool. “The first thing, (Domínguez) told me that she showed him a video… they were in a pool and they were kissing”Lopez confessed.

What did Pamela López reveal about Pamela Franco's stay in Brazil with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez He also told, please Domínguez, that Pamela Franco came to travel to Brazil when Christian Cueva played for the Santos club. “He has traveled, Domínguez has confirmed it to me, Pamela has come to my house in Santos (in Brazil) and it just coincides with the period in which he practically told me to take my risky pregnancy to Peru,” 'Aladdin's' wife said.

Did Christian Cueva abandon Pamela López?

According to what he told Pamela Lopez to Magaly Medinashe had one of the worst starts to the year in 2019, after Christian Cueva decided to leave home to spend it with his friends. “There was a new year, 2019, on the 1st at 12, Christian left me and my children here alone. I begged him in 1,000 ways to stay, he told me that he wanted to be with his friends. I begged him not to leave us, because my little baby was there and he was very, very desperate to leave and he left. “It was the worst New Year of my life.”detailed Pamela López.

Will Pamela López divorce Christian Cueva?

Torn by betrayal, Pamela Lopez expressed her firm decision to divorce Christian Cueva. Despite her painful events, she expressed her longing to find true love and rebuild her life away from the shadows of infidelity. “I am totally determined. I want to know beautiful love,” confessed to Magaly Medina.

What did Pamela Franco say after finding out about Christian Domínguez's betrayal?

Pamela Franco She claimed to feel disappointed after knowing that Christian Domínguez betrayed her to Pamela López: “I'm affected, tired, I thought that story was going to end, but it continues. I don't even know what to think anymore, I feel confused. This attacks my private part because it involves my daughter's father,” he commented at the beginning.

In addition, he sent a warning to the cumbiambero: “The person involved (Christian Domínguez) must come out and tell the truth. (…) I don't understand why (Christian Domínguez communicated with Pamela López), I shouldn't give the answers. It's not a good time. The truth is, I believe that there is a limit to everything. “First of all, I am going to be a mother and the first thing I am going to do is take care of my daughter.”

Did Yolanda Medina send a message to Christian Domínguez after betraying Pamela Franco?

The recent statements of Pamela Lopez They annulled the version presented by Christian Domínguez on the program 'América hoy'. Faced with this situation, Yolanda Medina, previously a defender of Pamela Franco, criticized the singer after his actions against his former partner were revealed. Medina expressed her discontent through a forceful message on her Instagram profile, stating: “Now I know that, if the ship sinks, you wouldn't f*****k be Jack, instead of giving me a door, you drowned me first”.