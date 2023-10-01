L‘Italy, 24 years and 6 World Cups later, once again has to lick its wounds following a match with the All Blacks. Since Huddersfield, England (October 1999) and Lyon, France (September 2023), nothing seems to have changed. Then it finished 101-3, this time 96-17. For the New Zealanders, in both matches, a haul of 14 tries. For the Azzurri only a lot of embarrassment. That national team reacted quickly: just over three months later, on their debut in the Six Nations, at the Flaminio in Rome, they beat Scotland 34-20. This, with access to the world championship quarterfinals at stake, is expected in six days from France, another Everest. Diego Dominguez – who scored 3 points for Huddersfield and 29 of 34 for Roma – was one of the six starters who survived between the two matches. The others? Pini, Stoica, Troncon, Giovanelli and Checchinato.