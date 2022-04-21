The most outstanding show programs in Peru have had as their main theme the most recent ampay by Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal, broadcast by Magaly Medina last Monday, April 18. Both hosts of América TV were caught with Fiorella Retiz and Fiorella Méndez, respectively. After that, the leader of “La banda del chino” recognized his mistake in the recent edition of his television space and took the opportunity to apologize to his wife Érika Villalobos.

Before that, the drivers of “America today” did not ignore the fact and each of them gave their opinion of what happened. Christian Dominguez He tried at all times not to say a word, but he had to answer the question of the psychologist who accompanies them on each occasion, which led to him being teased in recent hours. In this sense, the cumbiambero asked his viewers to stop with the taunts and memes on social networks.

Christian Domínguez fed up with teasing after commenting on ampay to Miyashiro

“Yesterday what I commented on came from a question from the psychologist and I repeat it again: infidelity is unjustifiable, whether you are good or bad with the couple. Aldo said it well, one suffers more for the family. Please stop making fun and sending information that is not because two or three galifardos say one thing, they all say the same thing”, he began.

“I was a trend because of a word I said, but they don’t explain after that. They put infidelity is unjustifiable and put it to the fore. So whoever doesn’t watch the show starts attacking you. Everyone is going to think that I’m cool because I’ve also been through it or that I’m judging something. On the contrary, I cannot justify a mistake that I have also made, that is why I have been very delicate in giving an opinion, because I do not feel I have the right or the moral authority to say so because I was also wrong. he added.

Christian Domínguez made public the pronouncement of Fiorella Méndez

At another point in the last program, Christian Domínguez claimed to have communicated with Fiorella Méndez in the last few hours to be able to make his statement to viewers. The cumbiambero indicated that the reporter used to sleep at Óscar del Portal’s house and until the commentator’s wife, Vanessa Químper, was aware of it.

“I had the opportunity to leave him a delivery that he asked for for his family. She cried all the time and she told me: ‘Dude, I fell asleep because I work with them (Oscar and Aldo)’. It is not the first time that they have been working until late at night. In addition, she pointed out: “I fell asleep and I didn’t even see the images of Aldo.” That coincides with the release that Aldo Miyashiro said when he specified that they were asleep when he passed by, “she assured.