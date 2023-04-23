The Great International Orchestraa cumbia group made up of Dimas Ysla, Dennis Alvarado, Dieghora, Johann Castro and christian dominguez -Their leader-; It has eight years of experience and is willing to continue climbing the steps to consolidate itself as one of the most listened to groups in the country. They recently released their single “El amarrao” and are preparing to tour some provinces and delight with their music and good humor.

in dialogue with The Republicthe quintet of musicians detailed what characteristic role each one plays in the ranks of the group and what their plans are to celebrate their next anniversary in style, just as Grupo 5 did by giving three massive concerts in San Marcos for their 50 years of trajectory.

—You have just released your recent song “El amarrao” on all music platforms, how has the public received this new song?

—Christian: We have had three concerts after we released it. It is a very mischievous song, whose lyrics are danceable. I think that simple and danceable songs are good for the public.

—What is the element or quality that each one of you brings to the group?

—Dennis: I think it’s a personality issue. If one is funnier, the other is more flirtatious or more outgoing. They are things that complement each other on stage and people like it.

—Christian: Dennis brings his professionalism to the stage. He is a person who has a lot of experience singing on national and international stages.

Dieghora isn’t very eloquent, but on stage he does what he can without fear. Dimas is the one who always breaks the ice with the public. He grabs the microphone first of all because he likes to be close to the public. Johann is the most romantic when singing and the most introverted, but he pocketed the public for his mischief.

—Dimas: For my part, what I like (about Christian) is that he has this moral principle that he is very simple and very humble. He likes to share with people who don’t have so much experience and always helps us with his teachings.

—It has been said that the Great Orchestra charges up to 40,000 soles for private shows, is this information true or far from reality?

—Christian: The grouping has a cost for a purely work issue. I think that this should not be a topic of conversation because what we do is have a value that meets the expectations of the people who are hiring, that is normal. People get excited, but each group has a stipulated price and that depends on many things, such as show, years of experience and track record, etc. Therefore, prices are never exact.

Unfortunately, when talking about this, the envy and morbidity of some people arouses. Many people also make a living from this job and the press should not touch it because they are not thinking about our families, about our day to day.

—How is the Gran Orquesta Internacional different from other Peruvian cumbia groups?

—Christian: We are very attached to the dance, to give ourselves 100%. We not only sing and dance, but we have a high fence to cover. We must always be 100% even if we are sick or injured.

That is the main virtue that the orchestra can have, unlike other groups. We have eight years of being formed, not a great number of years that allow you, suddenly, to be known for your variety of subjects, that is not something that accompanies us for our seniority. But we have put the public in the pocket for a show and delivery theme. We haven’t discovered gunpowder, but it’s something not many people do in a group.

—Gran Orquesta is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary, have you thought about giving a massive show to celebrate its anniversary, as well as Grupo 5?

—Christian: We have thought of doing a very nice concert in a theater. We haven’t even thought about it for year 10, but for year 9. I don’t think it’s a matter of fundraising, we haven’t even decided if it will be with tickets (for the fans), but there will be all the people who have supported us from a very early age. home, our family, friends and the media. Suddenly, a part of the space could be dedicated to the public, but it is an idea that we still do not have 100% embodied. Something very emotional to be able to all cry because we are very crybaby.

—What do you think of the departure of Donnie Yaipén from Los Hermanos Yaipén?

—Christian: What we can tell you as a group is welcome to the complexity of this cannibalism, because there are too many groups in the industry and the costs are crazier every day. Being a member of a group and having a monthly payment is different from being yourself in the company, but with work, dedication and discipline it is not impossible. I want to believe that he has meditated a lot on his decision and has a plan and a very good work team that will advise him on his career (as a soloist).

—When are the next performances of the Grand International Orchestra?

—Dieghora: We will be at La Choza Náutica this Sunday the 23rd and the following week, on April 28, we will be in Camaná, so all the people from the southern area of ​​Arequipa are invited. Then, we will continue with our tour, we will be in Tacna, Moquegua and Pedregal.

Christian answers about Brunella Horna and Ethel Pozo

—Christian, how did you take Brunella Horna’s resignation from “America Today”?

—Brunella Horna is part of our family and it did affect us that she left us. We thought that she was going to be able to rejoin soon. We knew that she had a prudent time off, but we hoped that she would come to work because we had a great time. We have communicated internally to always wish you the best. We will always be friends and we will be there for what she wants.

—Your kiss with Ethel Pozo in “Maricucha” generated divided opinions. There are those who noticed you tense on the screens. Was it uncomfortable shooting this scene with her because you see her every day?

—The kiss brought a lot of movement in the press because it was highly anticipated, but it was a scene like any other that had its moment of glory in the sense that it was talked about for about a week. The beautiful thing about making fiction is that people can follow you and that worked in the story. Ethel and I will be old and they will continue to remember that kiss, we leave an important mark on people.

Those who commented (that I was tense) have not seen the novel because, in and of itself, that scene was uncomfortable for my character Vicente. Ethel (Aphrodite) stole a kiss from him when he was in love with another girl. If I denote annoyance and discomfort on screens, it means that I acted well.

