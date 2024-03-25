Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco face their past at a public event, marking a before and after in their careers and personal lives. The night had mixed emotions when the two singers, previously involved in the media radar for infidelity, met professionally in the same place. Expectations were high and viewers were not disappointed.

With this episode it is evident that, despite betrayal and heartbreak, professionalism and art prevail once again. Both showed that, beyond the wounds of the past, the stage belongs to them. Today, from 1.50 pm we will learn more about this story in 'Love and Fire'.

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco sang at the same concert

The concert became the epicenter of glances and whispers when Christian Domínguez took the stage. It wasn't long before he dedicated a special song. “I would like to dedicate this song to a special chibolita,” said the artist and caught the public's attention.

Pamela, for its part, was not far behind. On his turn, he decided to send a powerful message to the women and urged them to stand up and wipe away their tears, a clear reflection of her own healing process. “What do we say to all women? “We always get up, we dry our tears,” express.

Pamela Franco remembers Christian Domínguez's infidelity

Although the stage showed unity and professionalism, the background that led to this moment cannot be forgotten. In a recent interview, Pamela Franco He confessed to still feeling the pain of the breakup, marked by Christian's infidelity. “When human beings go through difficult times, we break,” shared in the 'Reventonazo de la Chola'.

Christian Domínguez claims to be a loyal person, despite infidelities

The creator of the 'Worm Dance', Christian Dominguez, sparked controversy in a conversation with Mónica Cabrejos by defining herself as faithful. During the interview, the presenter questioned the artist about her possible role as a confidant of Pamela López, to which he responded evasively and insinuated that it was Pamela Franco who asked him to avoid the matter. It is important to remember that, in January, the 'Magaly TV, la firma' program broadcast a report showing Domínguez's infidelity towards the mother of his last daughter with Mary Moncada.

In addition, Monica Cabrejos He urged Domínguez to define himself, to which he proclaimed himself a loyal person. “People who know me know who I am. The public knows that the way I work, I am. I am extremely hard-working, loyal, a person who gives 100% in everything he does, who you can trust, who doesn't like to mess with anyone. , talk about anyone… I'm not egocentric, I don't like being ahead, I don't like being the center of attention,” he commented.