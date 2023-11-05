The storm Sundays It says goodbye this Sunday towards the North Sea, but its effects will continue to be felt on the Peninsula, especially early in the day. The very bad state of the sea will continue in Galicia and in the Cantabrian communities, especially at dawn, and the gusts of wind will still be very strong in the north and east of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

Rain is also expected in Galicia and nearby areas, the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees and mountain areas of the interior of the peninsula, although some water cannot be ruled out in other places. Snow will appear from 1,400 meters in the north. And temperatures will fall in almost the entire country, leaving thermometers below 15° in large areas of the interior.

The last blows of Sundays keep 13 communities on alert. These are Asturias, Cantabria, Murcia and the Basque Country, which have a red warning – in Cantabria and the Basque Country until 12:00 and the rest until 9:00 -, the maximum, due to bad seas, while the warning is yellow, the minimum, in Andalusia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Murcia, La Rioja and the Valencian Community.

And from here, the long train of storms is over, which has not stopped sending storms one after another to Spain from the Pilar bridge. “During the first days of next week, high pressures will prevail and the fronts will only affect the northern third of the Peninsula. In the rest of the country, there will be stable weather,” advances the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

First night frosts

Temperatures “will generally be typical of the season or somewhat lower than normal in inland points,” which is why the first night frosts will occur outside of high mountain areas. On Monday it will rain from the extreme north and could do so weakly in mountainous areas of the interior. Fog banks are expected on the northern plateau, the winds will be weaker and the temperatures lower, especially at night. It will be “an already cold day typical of November”, with large areas of the interior in the north and east of the Peninsula below 7° minimum and 15° maximum.

On Tuesday “there will be a new nighttime thermal drop, as the skies will become clearer and the wind will subside.” The early morning will be the coldest so far this autumn, with minimum temperatures below 5° in much of the interior. Frost will occur in mountain areas, points on the northern plateau and central moors. “It could freeze slightly in Soria, Burgos, Teruel, Cuenca or Ávila and in Madrid the minimum forecast is only 2°. It will also be cold even in parts of the Guadalquivir or the Mediterranean, with Seville and Valencia dawning at less than 10°,” details the expert.

The maximum temperatures will be around 12° to 17° in the interior of the peninsula and will exceed 20° to 22° in the Mediterranean in the early afternoon. “Starting on Wednesday, they will continue to arrive against the northern third of the peninsula, but in general it seems that anticyclonic weather will continue to predominate in the rest,” indicates the meteorologist.