Young says that it is “fundamental to distinguish between precisions and concrete evidence”; Domingos Brazão is accused of being one of those behind the murder of Marielle Franco in 2018

The son of Domingos Brazão, Kaio Brazão, published this Sunday (March 31, 2024) a video criticizing his father's arrest. According to him, there is no evident evidence that her father was involved in the murder of Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

In a post on his Instagram profile, Kaio said that the family follows “firm and committed to truth and social justice”. He also wrote that “there is no coherence in the facts” disclosed and asked that there be a “legal validation” of the case.

The video published by Kaio Brazão is an interview with Rodrigo Pimentel, former captain of BOPE (Special Operations Battalion) and author of Tropa de Elite. In the video, Pimentel criticizes the role of the Federal Police in the case and the validity of the evidence to arrest the Brazão brothers and the former head of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, Rivaldo Barbosa.

The statements are endorsed by Domingos Brazão’s son. “In the search for the veracity of facts, it is essential to distinguish between precisions and concrete evidence”wrote Kaio in the publication.

Remember the case

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. The councilor had left a meeting at the institute Black Housein the center of Rio, and had his car chased by criminals.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle. Lessa is arrested.

The other person arrested for involvement in the crime is former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime. Another suspect is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder. On Sunday (24 March), the PF arrested the alleged perpetrators of the councilor's death: the brothers Sundays It is Chiquinho Brazão (Brazil-RJ Union).

Domingos is an advisor to the TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Audit Court) and Chiquinho is a federal deputy. PF investigations showed that both were involved with the Rio de Janeiro militia and that they placed Marielle as a “obstacle”.

In addition to them, the former head of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police Rivaldo Barbosa was also arrested, accused of trying to obstruct the investigations. The arrests took place after the plea bargain of former military police officer Ronnie Lessa, who shot the councilor.