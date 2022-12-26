The host Luciano Huck celebrated the recreation of the Ministry of Culture this Sunday (Dec.25, 2022). In the program “Domingão com Huck”, from TV Globo, he praised the actress Dira Paesone of the nominees in the “Best Actress in a Soap Opera” category of the Best of the Year awards, when she mentioned the return of the portfolio in the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“That you [Dira] keep fertilizing Brazilian culture, now that we finally have culture back, we have the Ministry of Culture back, we have a minister (sic) of Culture back. Look what a wonderful thing, celebrated the presenter.

Huck announced the nominees for the “Best Novel” category and, after a video presentation of the productions competing for the award, he corrected himself: “I think I made a mistake, I told Dira here at the Ministry of Culture. Instead of a minister, we have a Minister of Culture now, right?”.

At this time, the actor and comedian Paulo Vieira shouted “long live Margareth Menezes”in a reference to the Bahian singer announced by Lula as the future Minister of Culture in his government.

At the end of the program, Huck wished viewers a merry Christmas and made an appeal for the country to unite in 2023.

“May it be the beginning of a cycle in which we pick up the pieces of this country, that we heal the open wounds. We are a unique people, united from end to end, who have to wear the same shirt, know how to listen to those who think differently. May it be a year of love, may it be a Christmas of love.”he declared.