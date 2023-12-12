Verstappen breaks record after record

“Max usually has everything under control, then he found himself close to a certain English driver and…”. Thus Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented the accident between Verstappen and Hamilton in Brazil in 2022 when the Dutch driver damaged the front wing while trying to overtake Hamilton on the outside of Senna's S during the restart after the accident between Ricciardo and Magnussen during the first lap.

On this occasion Verstappen was sanctioned with five second penalty for having caused a collision, an accident which was perhaps decisive in preventing Lewis Hamilton from chasing victory in the only weekend of great competitiveness for Mercedes in the last two years (the triumph was a perfect George Russell, who scored already in the Sprint overtaking Verstappen on the track).

When asked whether he misses the duels with Hamilton after two years of substantial dominance, Verstappen responded as follows: “I don't miss the duels with Hamilton – the words of the three-time world champion interviewed by the Swiss newspaper Blick – of course, I appreciate the battles we have had in the past, but I am happy with how the season went and I appreciate the successes that I can celebrate together with the team.”

In 2023 Verstappen has broken many records, including the sensational one of having completed 1003 laps leading this season. The Dutchman has one open streak of 41 consecutive races finished in the top-10the record belongs to Hamilton at 48: “Maybe I can beat him”, the words of the Red Bull driver who needs eight top-10s in the first eight races of 2024 to unseat Hamilton from this particular record. Verstappen admitted that his outlook on records has changed: “My outlook has changed, why shouldn't I win when I have the opportunity?”