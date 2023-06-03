The chronicle of qualifications

In qualifying full of surprises in Barcelona, ​​the only constant was the speed of Max Verstappen, who was able to take his first career pole on the Catalan track. The idol of the local public, Carlos Sainz, will start alongside him in tomorrow’s GP with Ferrari. Third position, surprisingly, for the revived McLaren of Lando Norris. Marc Gené interviewed the top three finishers.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“The car ran very well. Qualifying was difficult at the start because it had rained, but after the track dried out in Q3 the car was on the rails. Driving it was really pleasant. I love coming here to Barcelona: I love the fans, I love this track and I have so many good memories here. I hope to be able to add another one tomorrow”.

Carlos Sainz (2nd, Ferrari)

“Today we were all close, we needed a good lap. Even getting through to Q1 and Q2 without problems wasn’t easy or obvious. Doing just one lap with just one set in Q3 made this one of the trickiest qualifying. But we managed to do everything right and we are in the best possible position before tomorrow’s race. Now we can focus on trying to get on the podium. Margin of improvement? I was very good today. I think I rode really well. There’s always a tenth to take, here and there, but I really pushed and gave everything. I pushed hard, we were all in the same group. 2nd place is the best possible result today”.

Lando Norris (3rd, McLaren)

“I’m surprised to be here. I didn’t think I could do this result. I’m happy to be in third position. Maybe we could have gotten closer to second, but this is Carlos’ home race and so I said to myself ‘okay, I’ll give him a couple of tenths’. Seriously, I’m happy. Third place, good like this. We were fast throughout qualifying, we have to continue like this. Last corner? I like it, there are good conditions and for us it’s a good track. High-speed cornering is one of our strengths. In complicated conditions we do well“.