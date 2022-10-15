Each and every one of the political parties in Mexico, with their particular problems, are living a dominant time over the future that awaits them in the face of 2024.

Although it is true, thinking in the short term is not the answer to the current problems that each institute is experiencing, it does serve as an aspirin for superficial problems, or at least to project a positive image on the political scene.

And in this utility function, acting accordingly to have an impact in the short term is conjunctural, it is in this parenthesis of the linearity of time known as the dominant time where one can act so that later it is not too late. As a kind of pilot operation or crisis management to make decisions in a premeditated period.

To cite an example, the Swedish philosopher Esther Dyson said that for companies, a quarter was this “dominant time” in which they could decide, assess risks and take action. A short-term three-month plan is always a good option.

And in politics, this concept also exists, a new political party leader, for example, has 1 month to show results before we realize that he had no idea what to do, a City Hall Mayor has the first hundred days, a governor one year so that the first works begin to be seen and the security or prosperity indices are controlled, a legislator a first ordinary period of sessions, and so on.

Of course, little or much, every political entity faces the “now”, and all those who think that the changes are immediate, as if by magic, but nothing that good political communication does not solve, and another tool: the patience.

Patience because the fight for now, for the next minute and for the step that follows is exhausting, and what a problem arises when this trauma does not allow you to move forward, that the uncertainty of what to do weighs more than the will to do.

If you are mentally on the run all the time to deal with the present, you have no energy left to imagine the future.

The Norwegian sociologist Elise Boulding said in the forties that modern society suffers from “temporary exhaustion”, if she said that more than a hundred years ago, before the use of traditional media and social networks, imagine now that public opinion presses every moment the decisions of the political class and the public administration.

This fight against the present is also embodied in a philosophical thesis called “Bias of the present”. A real case study on a political problem that can be interpreted like this:

Imagine that there is a social problem, where there are thousands of young people in the country, who neither study nor work, among other things, due to the inefficient public policies of previous governments, the citizenry demands answers and the “ninis” want opportunities, what does the government do? government?. You have two options, you can propose a long-term policy where immediate results will not be seen but little by little, young people will be incorporated into economic activities and in a year, the minimum dominant time of a government, you begin to see little by little the results.

It seems that this solution is the best, obviously it is not the most popular, or the one that gives immediate tangible results as the citizenry, in this “bias with the present” yearns for.

However, the government decision is different; in the interest of political ranking, he proposes a decision where the immediate change will be seen and incidentally, legitimize his government: he grants economic scholarships from the first day, thus money in hand. It will not end the problem at the root, but it erases this “bias of the present” from society with a stroke of the pen and complies with all the electoral benefits that this entails. That’s wrong? no, but is it the solution? either.

This example, although it seems, is not from Mexico, it is from Argentina, in the Macri government, the “Progresar Scholarships” and other short-term programs led the government of this country to a “sovereign bankruptcy”, devaluing the currency in 2018 by 84%.

The bias of the present should not prevail in the dominant times of each political party as it happens in the government, the usefulness of these institutes to be a counterweight is so important that not only the militancy must take care of them in an effort to build personal projects, but As a society, we must understand the weight they give to democracy.

Today in Sinaloa, the PRI is going through just this dominant time, a lethargic and agonizing wait to meet its new state leader, this kind of game where I listen to you and act like I’m pressuring you is about to pulverize the time in which this decision should have already been made and why not solve it in time, worse crises will have.

The National Action Party has already given hints that it at least brings different ideas and that the new leadership has not come as a decoration.

The PRD has not been able to take off the new president, with a lost agenda, the dominant time seems to have run out, and it has not been able to continue an established narrative

Quite the opposite of the Green Party, which is incorporating cadres from society, brings the dominant time to the pulse and slowly but surely is working.

Morena is still a phenomenon, they are going to continue with theirs, winning de facto with the narrative of their president who said it happened, if anyone knows of a dominant time in politics, it is him.

The one that has just opened a parenthesis at this time is the Sinaloense Party, what is coming for them and how they take it, that will be very interesting. The cuenismo cards are already cast, it will be known in time if they chose a good card.

See you next time