The citizens’ movement Finanzwende, founded by the former Green politician Gerhard Schick, is sounding the alarm: American ETF providers have become too big for it. They should be split up if necessary.

B.Listed index funds, the so-called Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), are enjoying increasing popularity. This is true not only in the world, but also in Germany. The products offer investors a good opportunity to participate in the development of the financial markets. Unlike actively managed funds, in which fund managers select stocks, bonds and other financial products for a portfolio, ETF products only track indices such as the German Dax stock index.

In return, they only charge a fraction of the fees that an active fund manager charges, even though they usually use a reference index as their reference. But experience speaks against the fact that it does better than the respective index. Hardly any fund manager is better than the market in the long term. Originating in the United States, ETF products have become a veritable success story in the financial market. The acronym was still unknown to the public years ago, but now people almost always talk about passive index funds when talking to friends and acquaintances about investment topics.