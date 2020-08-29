Spanish football, despite the fact that it has given up part of the dominance it had exercised in the last decade, it remains at the top. Keep being competitive, as shown by the conquest of the Europa League by Sevilla, despite the disappointing participation of the rest of LaLiga clubs in the Champions League (none managed to be among the top four). Spanish football continues being a factory of talent and not only of players. The coaches are living their particular golden age and exercise a dominance of success on the benches of the main competitions.

If we analyze the last five seasons (from 2015-16 to 19-20), it is the Spanish technicians who have managed to win more titles if we add all the national competitions of the first countries by UEFA ranking (League, Cup, Super Cup and League Cup), the European (Champions, Europa League and Super Cup) and international (Club World Cup). Coaches from Spain they accumulate in these five years 32 wound, a considerable advantage over their Italian (22) and French (20) counterparts. The Germans, who tied for third place on the podium thanks to Flick’s triumph with Bayern in the Champions League final. Worse image are given by the English coaches, who have not achieved any title in this time, while others from countries such as Portugal (4), Argentina (3) and Switzerland, Holland and Chile (1) have achieved it.

Countries with the most champion coaches in the last five seasons Spain 32 Italy 22 France twenty Germany twenty Portugal 4 Argentina 3 Switzerland one Holland one Chile one England 0

Spanish coaches have achieved titles both in international competitions (FIFA like UEFA) as in the main European leagues except in Italy. In the transalpine country there is an iron dictatorship on the benches by the native technicians, preventing any foreign coach from winning any of the three main competitions in the last five years. Logically, the country where the Spanish have won the most titles has been their own (10), but England (9) and France (7) follow.

In that period of time, Guardiola is presented as the most successful Spanish coach (10), after winning 2 winches with Bayern and 8 with Manchester City. Emery accumulates 8, of which seven he got during his time at PSG and a Europa League with Sevilla. Luis Enrique would be third after winning six titles with Barcelona at 15-16 and 16-17. They complete the Valverde list (4 on the Barça bench and one on Athletic), Marcelino (a Copa del Rey with Valencia), Arteta (the FA Cup with Arsenal) and Lopetegui (the still recent Europa League won by Sevilla). This list could have been joined by Alguacil or Gaizka Garitano, Real Sociedad and Athletic coaches, who should have played the final of the Copa del Rey last season, which has been postponed until 2021.