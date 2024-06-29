Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 17:54

The deadline for adhering to financial support from the federal government for domestic workers affected by the calamities affecting Rio Grande do Sul began this Saturday (29). According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE), the first installment will be paid on July 8th, in a staggered manner, depending on the joining date.

“Those who join by July 1st will receive it on July 8th; those who join by July 5th will receive it on July 15th; those who join by July 12th will receive it on July 22nd; those who join after July 13th will receive it together with the second installment on August 5th,” the ministry reported.

The application for membership must be made through the Digital Work Card application or through Portal Emprega Brasil – Workeruntil 11:59 pm on July 26th. Payment will be made by Caixa.

The benefit is provided for in the federal government program which provides for the payment of two installments worth R$1,412 each, to be paid to workers affected by the calamity caused by the rains in the municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul.

“Beneficiaries do not need to worry about opening accounts to receive the amount. Caixa identifies whether the worker already has a current or savings account at the bank and issues the credit automatically, without the need to go to a branch”, explained the MTE.

In the case of beneficiaries who do not have a bank account, a Caixa Tem Savings Account will be opened automatically by the bank, and transactions can be made via the Caixa Tem app.

The category of domestic worker includes those who provide services on a regular, subordinate basis, receiving payment and personal assistance, in a residential setting, for more than two days a week.