Thanks to housing credits from the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT), currently thousands of Mexican families have their own home.

Under this understanding, although just last year to be able to access a loan from the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) it was necessary for the person to be an employee of a company or work for an employer in the formal sector, Starting in 2024 that will no longer be necessary.

It is in this way that, with the recent reforms in the matter, now self-employed workers and domestic workers are allowed to have access to credit from the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) and, with this, have the possibility of acquiring their own home with the financing of the Institute.

It is in this way that, for apply for a housing loan to the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT), the the following steps:

*First, you must enter the official website of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which is imss.gob.mx.

*Once in the aforementioned web portal, the person will have to go to the “Shortcuts” section.

Domestic worker? This is how you can request an INFONAVIT CREDIT | Steps/Photo: Freepik

*After that, you must select the option “Domestic Workers” or “Independent Workers”, depending on your situation.

*Subsequently, you must click on “Start the Process” and provide the information requested by the platform. You will need to have your CURP, RFC, Social Security Number (SSN), and email on hand.

*Once you enter this information, you will be able to see on the screen the amount to pay for insurance services before the IMSS and housing opportunities for INFONAVIT. You can also download the capture line to make the payment and consult the establishments where you can make it.

Domestic worker? This is how you can request an INFONAVIT CREDIT | Steps/Photo: Infonavit

It should be taken into consideration that in the case of independent workers, they must indicate their occupation, address and monthly income. Meanwhile, for domestic workers, the employer is the one who must carry out the procedure.