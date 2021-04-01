A MAN is on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife in Castellon yesterday (Wednesday March 31).

The 43-year-old victim required emergency surgery for a knife wound to her stomach, although spokespeople for the regional Health department confirmed that her life was not in danger.

The attack took place at the couple’s home in the La Guinea area of ​​Castellon city.

A recent protest against gender violence

National Police sources revealed that there were no prior reports of mistreatment or violence on behalf of the suspect, who is thought to be a member of the provincial fire department, pending confirmation.

However, neighbors informed investigators that fights were fairly common, and that they had complained to the couple on several occasions about shouts and loud noises coming from the flat.

At the time of reporting, it was feared that the suspect could strike again, given his unknown whereabouts.

