Thursday, July 4, 2024
Domestic violence | Parents of families with children use substances more and more, and it is now visible in shelters

July 4, 2024
Domestic violence | Parents of families with children use substances more and more, and it is now visible in shelters
Parents of families with children are using more and more substances, and it can be seen in shelters.

Annually over 5,000 Finns have to leave their homes because of violence or the threat of it. Almost half of them are children.

The situation is not improving, as more and more people applied to shelters last year. They also lived there for a longer time at a time.

The number of customers increased by four percent and the number of residential days by 14 percent compared to the previous year.

