“The government is in the process of creating another telephone number, and, in fact, weakening the 3919” affirms Caroline De Haas of the #NousToutes collective. “The government endangers listening to women victims of gender-based and sexual violence” resume in the heart of feminist associations behind the National Federation of Solidarity Women (FNSF). She is particularly worried about the future of this alert issue with which the government is playing: it was Solidarité Femmes which created in 1992 the helpline Violences Conjugales Femmes Info, which has become 3919 and is now present throughout the world. territory thanks to the work of 73 associations.

“A precious know-how”

“It would be a shame if we deprived ourselves of the efficiency and know-how acquired over the years by these associations”, abounds Eric Bocquet, co-rapporteur for the finance committee of a severe analysis of the measures put in place. by the government after the organization in 2019 of the Grenelle against domestic violence. The Communist senator had then interviewed many organizations in the sector before concluding that these associations dedicated to 3919 had “precious know-how and a militant approach to safeguard, because it is not a simple administrative reception”. However, it is the specific skills of the operators and the philosophy of their listening approach that the government risks breaking. Explanations.

After having praised the quality of this service at the Grenelle, the government responded to Solidarité Femmes’s request by announcing that it wanted to deploy it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Last November, on the anniversary of the Grenelle, alerted by associations, Senator Eric Bocquet was already questioning the new minister responsible for equality between women and men, on the danger of opening up to the public market and of putting competition from companies and associations for the allocation of the helpline dedicated to women victims of violence. “As indicated at the end of 2019 to the FNSF, replied Elisabeth Moreno, it is not legally possible, in view of the rules of public procurement law, to support this device by grant as well as within the framework of a call for projects only by agreement. As soon as the State assumes the management and responsibility of a system for listening to women victims of violence, (…) and finances it in full, the public market is essential. “

The State must comply with the Istanbul Convention

False, react the associations, in the petition # Sauvonsle3919 which has already collected 63,000 signatures: “Contrary to the government’s assertions, the launch of a public market is not compulsory for the management of 3919. Indeed, this service of ‘listening fits perfectly into the field of subsidies, legally secured since the 2014 law on the social and solidarity economy, and precisely excluded from the obligations of publicity and competition by the Code of public procurement ”. And to recall that the State must comply with the Istanbul Convention by setting up such a listening service.

But the most worrying thing about the government’s desire to maintain its call for tenders, despite criticism from associations or parliamentarians, is the first consequence: the end of 3919. A telephone number now known by one in three French people, such as The resurgence of reports during the first confinement proves it: 7000 calls per week, instead of 2000 the previous months … However denounces Caroline De Haas, supporting documents, this reference number is destined to disappear. In a very educational video, the activist explains how she discovered in the specifications posted by the government and publicly available, that “the State has planned to enter into a new market to acquire a new telephone number” to being owner. However, for the moment, the number 3919 belongs to the FNSF, and the government has not offered to buy it. If the market is won by another company or association, a new line must therefore be created …

The philosophy of this listening

A dramatic consequence for this emergency service now installed in the French landscape. “Everyone knows this number now, after #metoo and the confinement…, repeats Eric Bocquet. It would be a shame to lose that for market reasons. Watch their effectiveness in the field! There are associations that ask only to be helped. If we give them the means to ensure the same thing 24 hours a day, they will know how to organize themselves. But they need to know if they can perpetuate the position of their employees over time, and today this is not the case. From one year to the next, they do not even have their guaranteed budget. “

For their part, the lawyers of the FNSF ensure that the platform could operate 24 hours a day if it was granted a public service delegation without opening the market to competition. This would also preserve the philosophy of this listening, far from the entrepreneurial approach and the accounting logic that could induce opening to the market, as unfortunately confirmed by the criteria established in the specifications. Valuable arguments to put against the statements of Marlène Schiappa on January 9, when she noticed that the platform for reporting on the internet sexual and gender-based violence had recorded a 40% increase in calls from victims during the first confinement, then 60% during the second.