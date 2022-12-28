Home page World

Of: Ines Baur

Split

Domestic violence continues to increase in the third year of the pandemic (symbol image). © Maurizio Gambarini/dpa/Illustration

These are alarming numbers that Weisse Ring e. V. Domestic violence is said to have increased again in 2022.

Mainz – Every third day in Germany a man kills his wife, girlfriend or ex-partner. In 2020 around 140 women were killed by their partner or ex-partner. Violence against women is also a topic that is always present in this country. Now the Weisser Ring e. V. present current figures on domestic violence crimes. The aid organization repeatedly calls for more protection for women. Because even if the number of all violent crimes recorded by the police in Germany decreases according to statistics – the number of violent crimes by men against their wives remains the same.

Number of cases of domestic violence increases from 2,390 to more than 3,000

In the third year of the corona pandemic, the victim support organization has recorded a “very high number of cases of domestic violence”. After a sharp increase from 2390 cases in the year before the pandemic (2019) to 2914 cases in 2020, more than 3000 cases were already registered at Weisser Ring in the year that was coming to an end. That’s what the national chairman of the aid organization for crime victims, Patrick Liesching, says to the German Press Agency in Mainz. There are likely to be more cases by the end of the year.

Domestic violence is increasing, 77 percent of those seeking help are women

Almost a fifth of all cases in which the White Ring helps involve violence within one’s own four walls. Domestic violence, sexual offenses and stalking together accounted for over 50 percent of White Ring victims. 77 percent of those seeking help are women. “Domestic violence has received more attention in the media due to Corona, which is probably why more people have contacted us,” says Liesching, calling for vigilance. It doesn’t matter whether the crimes remain in the so-called dark field or come into the open – violence is always there. The lawyer, who is also head of the public prosecutor’s office in Fulda, suggests paying attention. “We must remain vigilant and sensitive, look out for warning signs and act to help as many victims as possible.”

Domestic violence – women can find help here

Domestic violence is a serious threat to the well-being and life of many women, writes the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth. Anyone affected by domestic violence – as well as relatives and friends who have witnessed or suspect violence – can contact the “Violence against Women” helpline with any questions. Telephone number: 08000 116 016. (ib/dpa)