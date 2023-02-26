The facts date back to between October 2016 and October of the following year: according to the indictment, the footballer mistreated, humiliated and insulted his then partner and cohabitant, forcing her to spend the days locked up at home.

Daniele Ragatzu, 31, a former Cagliari player and now with Olbia, has received the accusations from his ex-partner, a 30-year-old woman and originally from Ozieri (Sassari).

In court in Tempio: the footballer accused of ill-treatment and stalking

Assisted by the lawyer Cristina Cherchi, the woman said that she was constantly threatened by Ragatzu, that she suffered harassment and requests for money and that she was mistreated even when she was expecting their child.

At the time of the events she worked as a waitress in a restaurant in Olbia and her partner – she said in the courtroom – did not like her serving her teammates at the table. Months of ill-treatment and threats that the woman has painstakingly reconstructed, suffered not only by her but also by her parents: Ragatzu would have threatened them several times to harm them. See also MotoGP | Honda has to bring two riders to Argentina by regulation

The alleged victim actually confirmed all the accusations she had made in the complaint to the police forces from which the investigation started, which then resulted in the trial. Ragatzu’s defender, the lawyer Filippo Pirisi, highlighted in the cross-examination some inconsistencies in the woman’s reconstruction. All this in the week which, in another area, on the playing field, leads to today’s Serie C derby between Olbia and Torres. A very heartfelt challenge in Sardinia between Olbia and Sassari.

February 26, 2023 (change February 26, 2023 | 12:05)

